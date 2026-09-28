Two Drivers Sought After Laurel Man Killed in Early-Morning Hit-and-Run

A Bowie woman was killed after police say a suspect fled a traffic stop, crossed the center line and crashed into her car Wednesday afternoon. Photo by PGPD Facebook

Prince George’s County police say 52-year-old Ernesto Chocoj Caal was struck by two vehicles on Laurel Bowie Road early Sunday, and both drivers fled the scene.

LAUREL, Md. — Police are searching for two drivers after a 52-year-old Laurel man was struck and killed in an early-morning hit-and-run Sunday in Prince George’s County.

The victim, identified as Ernesto Chocoj Caal, was found in the roadway near Laurel Bowie Road and Briarwood Drive shortly after 4:15 a.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Caal was suffering from traumatic injuries and died at the scene.

Police Say Two Vehicles Struck Victim

A preliminary investigation by the department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit indicates Caal was struck by two vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road.

Police said both drivers left the scene.

Investigators have not released descriptions of either vehicle and have not announced any arrests.

Detectives Seek Dashcam, Home Surveillance Video

Police are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash to review dash camera or home surveillance footage that may have captured the collision or the vehicles involved.

“Even if you believe your footage may not be significant, it could provide valuable information to assist investigators,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422 and reference case number 26-0051473.

The fatal crash remains under investigation as detectives work to identify both drivers.

Police are also continuing to seek information in other serious Maryland traffic investigations involving drivers who leave crash scenes.