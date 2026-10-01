New jersey orders jackson jewish volunteer ambulance to stop providing advanced life support immediately

State health officials say Hatzulas Nefashos transported a ventilator-dependent patient from Manchester to Johns Hopkins despite never being licensed in New Jersey to provide ALS care.

JACKSON, N.J. — The New Jersey Department of Health has ordered Jackson NJ Jewish Volunteer Ambulance, also known as Hatzulas Nefashos, to immediately stop operating as an advanced life support provider after investigators said the organization transported a critically ill, ventilator-dependent patient without the required state license.

The cease-and-desist order, dated Oct. 1, follows an investigation by the Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services into an April patient transport from Manchester Township to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

State officials concluded that Hatzulas Nefashos provided advanced life support care and operated as a mobile intensive care unit despite lacking authorization to do so.

The organization has been at the center of a debate in Jackson between competing Jewish faith based medical services, including Hatzolah of Central Jersey.

Recently, Shore News Network reported that the organization’s owner came to town hall to reject criticism from Council President Mordechai Burnstein.

The organization has also been embroiled in political drama in the township between the two competing Republican campaigns running for mayor and two council seats this year.

Last month, Councilman Chris Pollak was criticized by Burnstein for attending a ribbon cutting ceremony for the organization. Later, Pollak said it had nothing to do with religion but that he went to support what he thought at the time was a legitimate volunteer community organization.

Investigation Began After April Transport

According to the state, OEMS was notified April 21 that an ambulance operated by Hatzulas Nefashos may have transported a patient on a mechanical ventilator from Manchester Township to Baltimore.

Investigators determined that on April 18, an ambulance bearing the Hatzulas Nefashos name was observed in a Manchester neighborhood around 2 p.m.

The patient was placed on an ambulance stretcher and into the vehicle while dependent on a mechanical ventilator for respiratory support.

Hours later, at approximately 6:30 p.m., investigators observed an ambulance displaying vehicle recognition number H-908 and the Hatzulas Nefashos name entering the ambulance entrance at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Three men, two women and the patient were seen exiting the ambulance.

State Says Cardiac Monitor and Ventilator Constituted ALS Care

According to the cease-and-desist order, the patient was positioned on a Stryker ambulance stretcher with a LIFEPAK 15 cardiac monitor behind the stretcher backrest.

A mechanical ventilator was positioned at the foot of the stretcher and connected to the patient.

The Department of Health determined that combination of care amounted to advanced life support.

“Based upon its investigation, OEMS has concluded that Hatzulas Nefashos operated as an advanced life support provider and provided ALS care to a chronically ill patient without an OEMS license,” the order states.

State regulations define ALS to include services such as cardiac monitoring, intravenous therapy, administration of certain medications and use of advanced ventilation equipment.

Organization Had Applied for Basic Life Support License

The state’s investigation also examined the organization’s licensing history.

According to the Department of Health, Jackson NJ Jewish Volunteer Ambulance applied in June 2024 for a license to provide basic life support services under the Hatzulas Nefashos name.

That application was rejected in September 2024 because it was incomplete.

A second BLS application was submitted May 7, 2026, and rejected May 12 because of multiple errors, according to the state.

The Department of Health said neither Jackson NJ Jewish Volunteer Ambulance nor Hatzulas Nefashos has ever been licensed by the department to provide any level of emergency medical services in New Jersey, including ALS.

State Orders Immediate Halt to ALS Operations

Health officials concluded that Hatzulas Nefashos was providing ALS-level care while operating without authorization from an approved hospital or the Department of Health.

“Neither Jackson NJ Jewish Volunteer Ambulance, Inc. nor Hatzulas Nefashos is a hospital authorized by the Commissioner of the Department of Health to operate as an ALS provider and is not licensed by the Department to render ALS level of care or operate a mobile intensive care unit,” the state wrote.

The department ordered the organization to “immediately CEASE AND DESIST” from acting as a mobile intensive care program or providing advanced life support services. 260323JacksonNJJewishVolunteerA…

The state also warned that it reserves the right to pursue civil or criminal sanctions if the organization fails to comply.

Organization Can Appeal

The Oct. 1 order is considered a final agency action.

Jackson NJ Jewish Volunteer Ambulance may appeal the decision to the New Jersey Superior Court Appellate Division within 45 days.

The cease-and-desist notice was signed by Candace Gardner, director of the state Office of Emergency Medical Services.