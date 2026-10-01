Downed Wires Shut Roads Near Challenge Grove Park in Cherry Hill

Police closed several roads near Brace Road and Bortons Mill Road Thursday after downed wires created a traffic hazard in the area.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Several roads were shut down Thursday in Cherry Hill after downed wires forced police to close a busy intersection and restrict access near Challenge Grove Park.

The Cherry Hill Police Department said officers were on scene at the intersection of Brace Road and Bortons Mill Road.

Bortons Mill Road westbound to Pearl Croft Road was closed, along with the entrance to Challenge Grove Park.

Additional Roads Closed

Police also shut down Park Boulevard and Caldwell Road while crews responded to the downed wires.

Motorists were being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the wires to come down or how long the closures were expected to remain in place.

Police Ask Drivers to Avoid Area

The department said additional updates would be provided as more information became available.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays until the scene is cleared and the affected roads reopen.