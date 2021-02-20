Another man charged for luring teenager for sex in Pinal County

Loading...

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Another man has been charged in Pinal County this week for luring a child for sex. In this case, the child was actually an undercover Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office issued the following release:

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has arrested another adult male after he engaged with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl online. On 2/10, Francisco Olvera, 34, arranged to meet with the “teen” at an agreed-upon location for sex. He was instead met by an undercover PCSO Internet Crimes Detective.

Olvera was booked into the Pinal County Jail for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

This is PCSO’s second luring arrest in just two weeks.

“My detectives are working hard to keep your children safe on the internet,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “But you can help us. Parents, please monitor your children’s activity online.”

Olvera was on parole at the time due to previous burglary and armed robbery convictions. He is now facing an additional charge for parole violation.