Indian River’s most wanted fugitive drug dealer arrested

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has announced the capture of one of the county’s most-wanted drug dealers.

“Fugitive of the week Corbin Hill was captured this week. Corbin has been wanted by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine since November of 2020. Many tips have come in to assist in the apprehension of Hill since then but we were unable to capture him,” IRSO said in a statement. “On February 19th, 2021 Deputy U.S. Marshals and Indian River County Sheriffs Task Force officers from the Fort Pierce office of the Florida/ Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to act on one of those tips. Hill was taken into custody without incident.

The IRSO said that during the arrest, several subjects were encountered and Reche’ Micah Thomas was seen pulling a firearm from his waistband and throwing it under a truck.

“Thomas does not have a concealed carry permit and was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm. This marks the second time Thomas has been arrested for carrying a concealed firearm,” IRSO said.

The IRSO credited the supportive relationships between law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force are an invaluable asset during multijurisdictional fugitive investigations.

“The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our thanks to the many tips received by the public and the U.S. Marshals Service for all their assistance in the apprehension,” the department said.

