Police looking for help to identify Tucson area burglar

TUCSON, AZ – Tucson police detectives are asking for assistance from the public to help them identify a man suspected of committing several home burglaries.

“Robbery Detectives need your help in identifying this suspect. It is believed that he has committed other robberies throughout Tucson. The attached photos are from 02/09/21 in which the suspect entered the Eegee’s, 1105 S. Craycroft Rd., and demanded money,” the Tuscon Police Department said.

Detectives said they do not have much to go on despite having photos, but they do believe the suspect has a bandage of some type covering the top of his right hand where he likely has a tattoo.

He is described as 6′-6’03” with a thin build. If you have any information on this suspect please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

