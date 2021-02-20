Substitute teacher hit with 19 child counts of child molestation after masturbating in class

Loading...

CARROLL COUNTY, GA – A Mount Zion Elementary School substitute teacher is looking at 19 charges of child molestation after she was caught masturbating in front of her class,

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, on February 5, investigators were notified by staff at Mt. Zion Elementary School regarding allegations of misconduct by a substitute teacher. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered Amelia Ressler, age 30 of Carrollton engaged in indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children and is being charged currently with 19 counts of child molestation and is currently in custody.

“We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as they are working diligently to communicate with all parents of students affected and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation,” the CCSO said. “The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County School system has been in contact with the District Attorney’s Office as State Law requires notification of allegations within 24 hours and we are working side by side with the District Attorney’s for their guidance and review of all allegations and charges.”

