Alexandria man shot dead in Northwest Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, February 18, 2021, in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:13 pm, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Youness Zarouaki, of Alexandria, VA.

Loading...

Continue Reading Below