17-Year-Old Arrested After Officer Notices Bullet on Car Floor During Traffic Stop

BROCKTON, MA – Massachusetts State Police Officers arrested a 17-year-old male after an officer noticed a bullet on the floor of his friend’s car during a routine traffic stop.

At about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper John Jakobowski, assigned to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks, was on patrol on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston when he saw a gray 2011 Nissan Maxima with no front plate and window tinting that appeared to be darker than what is legally allowed. Trooper Jakobowski pulled the car over on the Mass. Ave. Extension.

“While speaking to the driver, a 19-year-old female from Brockton, Trooper Jakobowski observed a bullet on the floor of the car at her feet,” the Massachusetts State Police said. “The driver and her 17-year-old male passenger, neither of whom have a license to carry a firearm or a Firearm Identification Card, were removed from the vehicle and Troopers Jakubowski and Frederick Rockett, who responded to assist, searched the car.”

Troopers located a loaded handgun in the Maxima’s center console. An inspection of the gun revealed it to be a “ghost gun” loaded with a 9mm round in the chamber and six more in the magazine. Further investigation revealed that the gun belonged to the 17-year-old passenger, who is also from Brockton, and that the driver had no knowledge it was in the vehicle. The passenger was arrested and processed into a juvenile detention center. She was charged for

