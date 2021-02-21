Toms River’s Todd Frazier Signs Minor League Deal with Pittsburgh Pirates

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River big leaguer Todd Frazier will get another shot to play in the Major Leagues this spring after signing a 1-year minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Under the agreement, Frazier will be invited to the Pirates’ spring training camp and will have an opportunity to make the team’s 40-man roster.

If he makes the team, Frazier’s contract will kick in at $1.5 million with performance incentives to earn more.

The contract has a ‘plate appearance’ bonus which will earn him $100,000 after 275, 325, and 375 plate appearances and $150,000 when he breaks the 425 and 475 plate appearance milestones.

If Frazier doesn’t make the spring training cut, he has the option to part ways after March 25th.

The one-time all-star hit just .236 in 2020 with the New York Mets with only 4 home runs and 12 RBI’s. In 2015, Frazier won the MLB All-Star Weekend Home Run Derby while playing with the Cincinnati Reds. Since then, Frazier has played for the White Sox, Yankees, Rangers, and Mets.

Photo: A quick photoshop of Frazier in a Pirates uniform.

