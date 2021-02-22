Philadelphia police searching for man who shot at mini-mart clerk

Loading...

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect who fired a gun at a store clerk hiding behind a bullet-proof glass window. The incident happened last Friday and today, police released video surveillance footage of the attack.

Police said on February 13, 2021, at 8:20 pm, an unknown black male entered the Getty Gas Station mini-mart located at 2400 Broad Street and asked for tobacco products. When the clerk asked for money the suspect became irate, pulled out a handgun, and attempted to get into the booth where the clerk was. When he could not get in, he fired at least 3 times at the clerk but the rounds did not penetrate the glass.

Suspect Description: Black male, 57″ tall, thin build brown skin wearing a green coat over a black hooded sweatshirt black sweatpants and black sneakers. If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

