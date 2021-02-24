Two shot at gas station mini mart in Columbus

Loading...

COLUMBUS, OH – On Tuesday, at 3:24 am, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the Eagle Fuels Market at 3851 E. Livingston Ave. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Marsean Kato, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Kato was transported to a local area hospital in life-threatening condition, where he remains at this time.

19-year-old Davon Johnson was also struck by gunfire and self transported to another local area hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition. At this time, investigators are looking for another vehicle that was involved in this incident.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Investigators are still attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with info is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

at (614) 461-TIPS.

Loading...

Loading...