Iowa City Woman Gets 5 Years for Dealing Meth

DAVENPORT, IOWA — On Monday, February 22, 2021, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Stefani Amber Goodwin, age 38, of Iowa City, to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. Following her prison term, Goodwin was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The investigation of Goodwin and her co-defendant, Shaun Michael Farrington, began in late-September 2019 when they were observed driving a vehicle that was identified as being involved in a different methamphetamine trafficking investigation. GPS records showed the vehicle traveling to various locations throughout Southeast Iowa, making numerous stops at known drug trafficking locations. On October 2, 2019, the decision was made to stop the vehicle as officers believed it was beginning another drug run, and Farrington was driving with a suspended license. A positive K-9 alert prompted a search of their vehicle resulting in the uncovering of approximately 350 grams of ice methamphetamine. Goodwin admitted to conspiring with Farrington to sell significant quantities of actual methamphetamine throughout Southeast Iowa.

This matter was investigated by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.