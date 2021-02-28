Loading...

DOVER, DE – Early Sunday morning, the Dover Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant on South Little Creek Road. Four people were shot and are expected to recover.

“The Dover Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident that left four people wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. At approximately 2:38 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of IHOP on South Little Creek Road for several reports of shots fired,” the DPD said in a statement. “A 30-year-old male was contacted on the scene with a gunshot wound to the cheek. While that victim was being treated and transported from the scene.

officers were notified that three additional victims had been privately transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital including a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the ankle. a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the lower leg, and a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

All of the victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

“Responding officers were advised that a black Dodge Charger, occupied by two black males, fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Patrol officers located a vehicle matching that description in the area of Kent General Hospital. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed when the occupants observed police in the area. Officers stopped the vehicle at S. Governors Avenue and West North Street,” the department said.

Officers took Akeem Ferrell (22, Smyrna) and Anthony Watson (21, Smyrna) into custody without incident. Ferrell was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana during the arrest. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s vehicle and located a 9mm handgun in the glove compartment.