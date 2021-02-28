Distressed, angered man arrested without incident in Dorchester

Loading...

DORCHESTER, MA – A man with a gun who was reported to police in Dorchester has been arrested without major incident.

The Boston Police Department has issued the following statement on the incident:

At about 7:34 AM on Saturday, February 27, 2021, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Ashley Celester, 29, of Dorchester, after responding to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 34 Stanley Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located the suspect who appeared to be angered and distressed. When officers attempted to conduct a pat frisk, she began to violently resist.

Officers were able to gain control of the suspect at which time they recovered a loaded .22LR caliber Cimarron Plinkerton revolver with a defaced serial number from inside a purse she was carrying. The suspect was then placed in custody without incident.

It was later determined that the suspect was wanted on three outstanding warrants on charges including Unarmed Robbery, Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Shoplifting issued out of Boston Municipal Court, Dorchester District Court and West Roxbury District Court.

The suspect will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number and Resisting Arrest.