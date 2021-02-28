Coming off Syria Bombing High, Joe Biden Rattles His Saber at Russia

Loading...

WASHINGTON, DC – Shortly after bombing the sovereign nation of Syria without the country’s prior permission, President Joe Biden, riding on a Warhawk high began rattling his saber at Vladimir Putin on Russia. This week marked the monumental 7th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Seven years ago today, Russia violated international law, the norms by which modern countries engage one another, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbor Ukraine when it invaded Crimea,” Biden said. “The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its allies and partners today, as it has from the beginning of this conflict. On this somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine. ”

Biden made sure Russian leader Vladimir Putin knew he means business when it comes to Ukraine.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

“The United States does not and will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia’s aggressive acts. We will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine,” Biden threatened Putin and Russia. “We will also continue to honor the courage and hope of the Revolution of Dignity, in which the Ukrainian people faced down sniper fire and enforcers in riot gear on the Maidan and demanded a new beginning for their country. The United States still believes in the promise of Ukraine and we support all those working towards a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for their country.”

Loading...