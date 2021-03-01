Two survive plane crash in snowy Iowa intersection

Loading...

CLAYTON COUNTY, IA – On February 25, 2021, at 7:59 am, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane crash at the intersection of Pumpkin Ridge Road and Omega Road. Investigator’s determined that on February 24, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm, a 1963 single-engine Cessna attempted to make an emergency landing on Omega Road. The aircraft traveled South on Omega through the intersection of Pumpkin Ridge Road where it struck a snowbank and overturned end to end coming to rest in a field. The pilot, 44-year-old Joseph Bolton of Peosta, and a passenger, 43-year-old Eric Harbaugh of Russell, KS received minor injuries but did not require medical attention. The crash was reported to the FAA at the time of the crash. The FAA and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

