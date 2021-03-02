Creepy Cuomo to Female Reporter: I want to see you eat the whole sausage

When creepy New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spotted a pretty female reporter recording him at an event, he summoned an underling to bring her to his table. He presented her with a sausage sandwich and told her he wanted to see her eat the sausage, the “whole sausage”. What makes the scene more disturbing is that it was all done in front of his daughter, Michaela.

The exchange began after Cuomo began flirting with the reporter about being able to eat a whole sandwich before he motioned to an aide to grab the reporter a sausage sandwich and then invited her to sit next to him at his table.

just thinking back to that time NY Governor Andrew Cuomo hounded a local news reporter to "eat the whole sausage" pic.twitter.com/EyNxFavOyG — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 28, 2021

“Oh no, no, I want to see you eat the WHOLE sausage,” Cuomo said to News 9 reporter Beth Cefal.

Loading...

“I don’t know if I can eat the whole sausage, Cefal told the governor at the 2016 New York State Fair.

When she later asked to take a selfie with the governor, Cuomo gave another creepy sexual innuendo, “There’s too much sausage in that picture.”

Continue Reading Below

The entire table burst out in laughter.

Loading...

Another person off-camera said to Cefal, “You came to the insider table.”

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

“That’s right,” Cuomo creepily responded.