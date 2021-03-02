Port St. Lucie Appliance Thief Gets Bogged Down in the Mud

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If you’re going to steal appliances from vacant homes, one Port St. Lucie thief learned the hard way, you’re going to need a bigger and better truck. That little beater two-wheel-drive Chevy isn’t going to cut it.

Port St. Lucie Police reported today that on February 17th, 2021 Port St Lucie Police Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on NW Greenbank Circle. Officers noticed tire tracks along side a residence on NW Lynch Lane. Officers discovered a 2014 Silver Chevrolet truck stuck in the mud behind the residence. The truck was registered to Arturo Bello. Officers located what appeared to be a new refrigerator on the back patio.

Loading...

Port St Lucie Police Detectives responded and located a total of three vacant homes that were opened, two of which had appliances missing.

Our Crime Scene Investigators were able to lift a fingerprint on the refrigerator found on the back of the residence and match it to Arturo Bello. During this time Bello attempted to report his truck stolen, however when police arrived, Bello was not found, nor did he return any phone calls.

Continue Reading Below

Detectives were able to link Bello to reported vacant home burglaries reported on February 8th, February 11th, and two on February 17th. Bello was charged with four counts of Burglary, three counts of Grand Theft, and 10 counts of Petit Theft.

Loading...

It is possible that Bello could be responsible for more burglaries to homes under construction in our City. If you have any information related to these cases or others, please contact Detective Tim Herring 772-344-4124.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...