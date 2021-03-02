Riverdale man killed by falling tree getting into his truck to go to work

Riverdale, GA – A Riverdale man was struck and killed by a falling tree limb as he was getting ready to go to work.

On March 1, 2021, Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 1st block of Bay Court, Riverdale, GA 30274 in reference to a cardiac arrest call involving an adult male.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim, Harvey Hillman, age 65, was going to his truck to go to work this morning. A severe storm hit the area and a large limb from a tree fell upon his truck and struck him in the head.

His family heard the crash and found him unresponsive outside on the ground. The family carried Mr. Hillman out of the storm and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Mr. Hillman succumbed to his injuries.

