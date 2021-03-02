Registered sex offender on probation back in jail after touching neighborhood child outside playing

FOUNTAIN, FL – A registered sex offender on release in Fountain, Florida has struck again and is back in jail thanks to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a local registered sexual predator, Larry Eugene Amberson, age 33, of Center Street, in Fountain.

“On February 23, 2021, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible case of child molestation,” BSCO said in a statement. “A family member contacted the Bay County Sheriff’s Office after becoming aware of the 9-year-old victim disclosing to a friend that they had been touched inappropriately by a neighborhood adult while playing with friends.”

The adult was identified as Larry Eugene Amberson, a registered sexual predator. The victim was interviewed by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and details of the molestation were provided.

Contact was made with Amberson, who admitted to the allegations. Amberson was arrested on February 24, 2021, and charged with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a Victim Under the Age of 12 by an Offender Over the Age of 18, a life felony, and Violation of Probation.

Amberson had been convicted of the same charge in 2011, but was out on probation.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office encourages all parents to be aware of the sexual offenders and predators in their area. This can easily be done by online at offender.fdle.state.fl.us.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

