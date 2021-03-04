Home News Topics Featured News In crime infested NYC, pigeons are now pushing each other off subway...

In crime infested NYC, pigeons are now pushing each other off subway platforms

By Phil Stilton
News TopicsFeatured NewsInsane HeadlinesPolice Blotter
SourceInstagram: lilfl1rt

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Crime in New York City is on the rise, and now, even the pigeons know that under the control of Mayor Bill DeBlasio, criminals have the upper hand.

These two pigeons were caught shoving an innocent pigeon off a New York City subway platform this week in front of an oncoming train.

Related News:  Canadian fugitive caught in the Bronx with child pornography

The condition of the victim is unknown and the suspects, like so many others in New York City remain at-large.

Related News:  Gary crack dealer gets 5 years in prison
Loading...

Bystanders said the victim was simply minding his own business, waiting for the R train when two pigeons came by and began hassling him.  Eventually the two pigeons pushed the victim into an oncoming train and fled the scene by air.

Related News:  Duval Felon Sentenced To Ten Years In Federal Prison
Previous articleFaulty AC Unit Sends 5 Students to Hospital at Lake Weir High School in Florida
Next articleRacism on the high seas as fisherman casts the N-word and more during boat rage incident
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv