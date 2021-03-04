In crime infested NYC, pigeons are now pushing each other off subway platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Crime in New York City is on the rise, and now, even the pigeons know that under the control of Mayor Bill DeBlasio, criminals have the upper hand.

These two pigeons were caught shoving an innocent pigeon off a New York City subway platform this week in front of an oncoming train.

The condition of the victim is unknown and the suspects, like so many others in New York City remain at-large.

Bystanders said the victim was simply minding his own business, waiting for the R train when two pigeons came by and began hassling him. Eventually the two pigeons pushed the victim into an oncoming train and fled the scene by air.