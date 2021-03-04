Home Shore News Beyond Florida News Tampa police fire school resource officer for calling residents "Ghetto N-----s"

Tampa police fire school resource officer for calling residents “Ghetto N—–s”

By Jeff Jones
Shore News BeyondFlorida NewsNews TopicsInsane Headlines

TAMPA, FLORIDA- A Tampa police officer has been fired after an investigation revealed that he had used racial slurs on multiple occasions.

“Delvin White was terminated from employment with the Tampa Police Department for violations of policy that prohibit discriminatory conduct,” the Tampa Police Department said this week. “White, an eight-year veteran of the department, was most recently assigned as a School Resource Officer at Middleton High School.”

On November 13, 2020, White was on a phone call when his body-worn camera captured him referencing a group of people as “ghetto N******”.

Related News:  Erie Man on Parole for Child Rape Admits Committing Two Violent Bank Robberies
Loading...

While under investigation, White informed his supervisor that there was another incident, on November 30, 2020, where he used the “N” word while making an arrest. The body-worn camera captured White using derogatory language twice while effecting an arrest for trespassing.

Related News:  Border Patrol Agents Rescue Illegal Alien and His Child from Near Death in Canal

 

Fired Tampa Police Officer Devin White.

Continue Reading Below

“Derogatory statements made by police officers jeopardize the trust that our department works to establish with our community”, said Chief Brian Dugan. “Tampa Police officers are held to a higher standard and incidents like this negatively impact the entire law enforcement profession”.

Related News:  Man who killed 3-year-old girl in Beltway crash convicted
Loading...

The City of Tampa Personnel Manual B1.2 Discriminatory Conduct states, in part, that “violation of this policy shall be grounds for immediate dismissal in the absence of extenuating circumstances”.

Related News:  Man embezzled $2.3 million from Oklahoma City bank
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...

Previous articleWalmart accused of racism for putting security devices only on darker makeup shades
Next articleBiden administration shuts down ICE public safety page, ceases reporting criminal deportations
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv