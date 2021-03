Loading...

SHALIMAR, FL – The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in front of the Santa Rosa Mall Friday night that injured three. Firefighters had to extract passengers by removing a door from a small white compact SUV.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene that caused injuries to three of the involved persons in the crash. The crash occurred on Mary Esther Boulevard. Photos by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

