St. Lucie Deputies arrest gang members, seize illegal guns

As police arrived, they noticed the home was riddled with bullet holes suggesting it was a potentially dangerous and deadly scenario

By Jeff Jones
SourceSt. Lucie County Sherrif's Office
FORT PIERCE,  FL – A strike team in Port St. Lucie executed a search warrant at a home in Fort Pierce that has been a hotbed of known gang activity said Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

Police seized two AK-47 style guns and four hang guns.  The home was riddled with bullet holes prior to arrival, the SCSO said. Police also seized equipment used to weigh and package drugs in addition to a ‘distributable’ amount of narcotics.

“Based on citizen tips from recent gunfire activity, Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Devonshire Drive in Fort Pierce,” the department said. “In the house, detectives located seven firearms, one reported stolen, trafficking amounts of ecstacy and a stolen golf cart.”

Jermichael Robinson, 22, Carl Chisholm, 26, and Carlton Celestine, were charged with possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon. Tamarisk Bembry (19) was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking in molly. All are documented gang members, the department said.

“We will continue to take guns out of the hands of those who seek to cause harm in our community,” said Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

