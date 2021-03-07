Home Agency Local Law Enforcement Woman shot in back in Baltimore Friday night in serious, but stable...

Woman shot in back in Baltimore Friday night in serious, but stable condition

By Charlie Dwyer

BALTIMORE, MD – On March 5, 2021 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim had just arrived seeking treatment.

Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in her back.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.

The victim told police that she was riding in the car with her boyfriend in the 2200 block of Washington Boulevard when they heard gunshots.

The victim soon after realized she had been shot and the two made their way to the hospital.

Officers did locate a crime scene in that block.

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

