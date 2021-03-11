Nashua Man Sentenced to 120 Months for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy            

CONCORD , NEW HAMPSHIRE – Terray Morrison, 32, of Nashua, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, controlled substances, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Morrison was one of the leaders of a drug trafficking organization that distributed crack cocaine and other drugs to customers in the Nashua area. During an investigation that included the use of wiretaps, Morrison took orders from customers and sent other members of the conspiracy to make drug deliveries on his behalf. He and his co-conspirators operated two stash houses in Nashua and were responsible for the distribution of substantial quantities of crack cocaine.

Morrison is one of eleven individuals charged with participating in this conspiracy. Nine have pleaded guilty and two are awaiting trial. Several members of the conspiracy have received substantial prison sentences. Melvin Nooks, Jr. was sentenced on April 2, 2020, to 120 months. George Cruz was sentenced on July 30, 2020, to 63 months. Mallory Nooks was sentenced on February 25, 2020, to 60 months. Marvin Morrison was sentenced on May 13, 2020, to 15 months. Don Johnson was sentenced on February 13, 2020, to 42 months. Isaiah Kinard pleaded guilty on December 18, 2019, Lawrence Fortenberry pleaded guilty on January 7, 2020, and William Greenleaf pleaded guilty on January 14, 2020. Kinard, Fortenberry and Greenleaf all await sentencing. Arnetta Harris and Melvin Stanford are scheduled for trial in May of 2021.

Morrison previously pleaded guilty on December 1, 2020.

“Drug traffickers threaten our communities when they peddle crack and other dangerous substances,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “Thanks to the hard work of the FBI and our other law enforcement partners, this significant drug trafficking organization has been dismantled. As this case shows, we will not hesitate to seek substantial prison sentences for the drug dealers whose actions threaten the citizens of the Granite State.”

“Terray Morrison and his crew pushed vast amounts of crack cocaine and other drugs to customers in the Nashua area, in their continuous quest for illegal profits. He endangered the health and safety of those around him, and with today’s sentence he has finally been held accountable,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “This collaborative law enforcement effort has dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that has brought danger to our community for years.”

The case was a collaborative investigation that involved the FBI New Hampshire Safe Streets Gang Task Force; the Nashua Police Department; the New Hampshire State Police; the Manchester Police Department; New Hampshire Probation and Parole; DEA; Massachusetts State Police Department; Portsmouth Police Department and the Federal Protective Service. The United States Marshals Service also assisted in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Georgiana MacDonald and Anna Krasinski.

This investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.