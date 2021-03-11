NJ DOT announces $10 million in municipal grants for road paving projects in Ocean County

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The New Jersey DOT has announced the following funding approved for roadway improvement and paving in Ocean County during 2021. Work on these roads is expected to begin in 2021 and be completed by 2022.

Barnegat Light Borough West 23rd Street and West 27th Street $269,500.00

Barnegat Township Improvements to Pine Oak Blvd – Ph 2 $293,800.00

Bay Head Borough Lake Avenue & Maple Drive Road Improvements $196,200.00

Beach Haven Borough Pennsylvania Avenue Pelham Avenue $372,200.00

Beachwood Reconstruction of Capstan Avenue, Pacific Avenue, Poplar Avenue, and Neptune Avenue $372,200.00

Berkeley Township Butler Boulevard Reconstruction $401,500.00

Brick Township of Brick Roadway Elevation Broad Avenue and portions of Sixth and Seventh Avenues. $417,028.00

Eagleswood Township S. Creek Drive $288,800.00

Harvey Cedars Borough Holly Avenue and West Essex Avenue $288,800.00

Island Heights Borough Bay Avenue, Dirmitt Avenue, Thomas Avenue, and East End Avenue Road Improvements $218,100.00

Jackson NJDOT MUNICIPAL AID FY2021 ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS TO SUSAN DRIVE $372,200.00

Township Northwest Barnegat Pines Streets Phase #1 Road Improvements $347,900.00

Lakehurst Borough Reconstruction of Lake Street $245,600.00

Lakewood Vine Avenue Extension $502,303.00

Lavallette Borough Bryn Mawr Avenue Road Improvements – Phase 2 $239,200.00

Little Egg HarborTownship FY 2021 NJDOT Municipal Aid Road Program – Improvements to Sea Breeze Drive and Tradewinds Drive $347,900.00

Long Beach Township W. Hobart Ave aka W 77th St. W. Massachusetts Ave aka W. 81st St. $450,526.00

Manchester Twp Schoolhouse Road/Wranglebrook Road Improvements Phase 3 $323,600.00

Ocean Ocean Gate Borough Curbing and Bike Path Reconstruction on Arverne Avenue and Stone Harbor Avenue $235,100.00

Ocean Township FY 2021 NJDOT Municipal Aid Road Program – Improvements to Bonita Road and Lagoon View Drive $401,500.00

Pine Beach NJDOT Municipal Aid FY2021 Roadway Improvements to Cedar Avenue & Monmouth Avenue $372,200.00

Plumsted Hopkins Road Resurfacing $292,700.00

Point Pleasant Beach Borough 2021 Various Roadway Improvements Project $347,900.00

Point Pleasant Borough Reconstruction of Burnt Tavern Road, Johnson Avenue, Memorial Drive, and Old Drift Road. $401,500.00

Seaside Heights Borough Barnegat Avenue & Sheridan Avenue Road Improvements $326,100.00

Seaside Park Reconstruction of G Street $323,600.00

Ship Bottom Borough Shore Avenue 10th Street $423,180.00

South Toms River

Borough Brook Forest Drive Curb Replacement Project $261,400.00

Stafford Sextant Road Gunwale Road $372,200.00

Surf City Borough North 1st Street and North 3rd Street $372,200.00

Toms River Township Elevation of Broad Avenue and Fifth Avenue $323,600.00

Tuckerton Borough Kingfisher Road $347,900.00

