Lakewood fire jumps Route 70, threatening Marketplace at Brick, Lake Riviera

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – A forest fire that started near the Lakewood Airport has quickly moved southeast and is out of control. Moments ago, the fire jumped south across Route 70 into the parking lot of the Marketplace at Brick.

People rushed to extinguish the fire near the draining basin in the parking lot near Dicks’s sporting goods.

Police have shut down Route 70 in Brick and the Garden State Parkway remains closed from Exit 83 through Exit 91.

Video by the Lakewood Scoop.