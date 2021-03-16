Man used U.S. Postal Service to move Fentanyl into Jacksonsville

JACKSONVILLE, FL – A Florida man is heading to federal prison for 10 years for moving fentanyl throughout the Jacksonville area using the U.S. Postal Service and “Trap Houses”.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Wendell Mario Roy (39, Taylor, MI), a/k/a Chico, to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was also ordered to serve a 5-year term of supervised release.

Roy had pleaded guilty on September 3, 2020.

The Department of Justice issued the following: