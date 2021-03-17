Syracuse man charged for leaving dog outside to freeze and starve to death

SYRACUSE, NY – A Syracuse man has been charged for animal cruelty after leaving his starving dog out in the cold to die from hypothermia.

On Tuesday, March 16th, 2021, the Syracuse Police Animal Cruelty Unit arrested a 53-year-old male for 4 animal cruelty charges.

Officers responded to the suspect’s residence in the 200 block of Atlantic Ave. on 1/31/21 after receiving a deceased dog complaint at the location. After a lengthy investigation, which included the suspect’s dog being sent to Cornell Veterinary Animal Health Diagnostic Center for a necropsy, the dog’s death was determined to be from hypothermia, in addition to the animal already suffering from starvation and heartworm disease. The suspect was issued an appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.

Whether it’s too hot or too cold, the Syracuse Police Department would like to remind everyone to make sure you are providing adequate food, water, and shelter to your animals. Any suspected animal abuse or neglect complaints can be made to the Syracuse Police Animal Cruelty Unit by calling (315) 442-5336, or by emailing animalcruelty@syracusepolice.org.