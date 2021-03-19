Man charged for enticing children

JONESBORO, GA – On March 18, 2021, Clayton County Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Museum Circle, Jonesboro, GA in reference to sexual abuse allegations.

During the investigation, Clayton County Police Officers learned that suspect, Ilan Dan Xula Osorio, was also a suspect in another case involving a juvenile. Clayton County Police Officers contacted the detective working the case.

Preying on children is a pandemic within the pandemic

The suspect, Xula Osorio, was taken into custody where he was later interviewed. Suspect Xula Osorio was charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Criminal Attempt to Produce Child Sex Material, Distribution of Child Pornography (x2), Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors, Computer/Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation.

The Clayton County Police Department is still investigating the incident that occurred in the 100 block of Museum Circle, Jonesboro, GA 30236.