March Madness: Wisconsin vs. North Carolina

Friday March 19: (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina

North Carolina looked like they were coming on to finish the season strong before they were knocked out of the ACC Tournament by Florida State on Friday. Now, the Tar Heels will face a big challenge vs. Wisconsin, a team that commits the fewest turnovers on average than any team in the nation (8.9 pg). Wisconsin could gain an edge by the fact that UNC is one of the worst turnover teams, committing 14.8 turnovers per game. Wisconsin isn’t as stingy on defense as they have been in recent years. 4 of the last 5 Wisconsin games have gone over the total.

North Carolina is a solid rebounding team, so that should keep this game close throughout.

Since Nov. 2019, UNC has a 7-2-2 record against the spread in their last 11 games at neutral sites. Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, in his time at the helm with both Kansas and North Carolina, is 29-0 in all of his 1st round games in an NCAA Tournament. Since 1981, North Carolina has lost only once in the 1st round (1999 vs. Weber State, 76-74). Wisconsin eliminated North Carolina in the Sweet 16 of the 2015 tournament, 79-72.

