Robbery suspect arrested for prior Shenanigans on St. Patrick’s Day

ANSONIA, CT – A man who robbed the local S&A Mart located in Ansonia has been captured for his past shenanigans.

Police Initially Reported:

On October 20, 2020 at 6:50 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of an armed robbery at the S & A Mart, 95 Division Street. Two males, one armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded the employee turn over all the money in the register. Several hundred dollars and store merchandise was taken during the robbery. The suspects are described as black males, one tall and thin wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black facemask and carrying a black handgun, the other medium height and weight wearing a tan and camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black facemask. The suspects fled the store on foot towards Wakelee Avenue.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Police Captured their man:

On March 17, 2021 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Shanqueto Pinnock, age 19, of Stratford for his involvement in the October 20, 2020 robbery of the S & A Mart at 95 Wakelee Avenue. Pinnock was charged with Robbery First Degree, Larceny Fifth Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Fifth Degree. He was held on a court set $350,000 bond to be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on March 18, 2021.

