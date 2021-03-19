Teen charged for shooting, killing his 12-year-old sister

UPPER PROVIDENCE, PA – A 13-year-old boy has been charged for third-degree murder after shooting and killing his 12-year-old sister in the chest.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Providence Township Police Chief Mark A. Toomey announce the arrest of Jah’sir Vasquez, 13, on charges of Third-Degree Murder for the shooting death of his sister, 12-year-old Jasiyah Vasquez, at the family’s residence in the Collegeville area of Upper Providence Township

.At approximately 7:51 a.m., Upper Providence Police responded to a reported shooting inside a residence on Larchwood Court. Responding officers found Jasiyah Vasquez lying on the living room with a single gunshot wound to her chest. She was lifeless and not breathing and was pronounced dead. Dr. Ian Hood, forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, performed an autopsy on the body of Jasiyah Vasquez. Dr. Hood determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide.The Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Upper Providence Police launched a joint investigation into the homicide. Montgomery County District Attorney

Ivestigators found that the mother of the children, Daisy Vasquez, asked her son Jah’sir to go outside to her car to get a 9mm handgun that was legally registered to her.

The home surveillance video recovered by detectives shows the shooting. It depicts Jah’sir entering the house with the handgun in his right hand and then pointing it at Jasiyah.

“Seconds later, while Jah’sir had the gun pointed in his sister’s direction, it discharged, and Jasiyah collapsed. We followed the evidence in this case, which clearly showed that the 13-year-old shot and killed his sister,” the DA said.



“Despite the child’s age, Pennsylvania law requires that we charge Jah’sir Vasquez in adult criminal court for the shooting death of his sister,” said DA Steele.

Jah’sir Vaxquez was charged with Third-Degree Murder and related charges. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar, who denied bail and ordered that the teen be held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m., March 26, 2021 before Magisterial District Judge Richard H. Welsh.