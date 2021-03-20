Portland murder suspect arrested

PORTLAND, OR – On March 18, 2021, at 8:12a.m., a North Precinct officer on patrol was investigating suspicious circumstances at a motel in the 9700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The officer arrested a person if interest in the Wednesday night grocery store homicide in the Russell neighborhood.

Homicide detectives responded and investigated. They determined that the person of interest was responsible for the homicide and the subsequent carjacking. They booked Blake M. Daniels, 38, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm.

The victim of the homicide is being identified as Jay Underwood, 60. The medical examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound, and ruled the death a homicide. The family has been notified.

The vehicle that was taken in the carjacking is still outstanding, and the Portland Police Bureau is requesting help from the public to locate it. It is a 2003 Subaru Forester, dark green in color, with a light bar on the roof, bearing Oregon license plate 605JWW. If located please call 911 to have an officer respond.

