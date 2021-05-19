Akron teen charged with murder at Metro Transit bus

Two juveniles were taken into custody yesterday for a shooting murder that took place on a Metro Transit bus.

According to police, Kavon Jackson, 17, who was also a passenger on the bus, was charged with Aggravated Murder in connection with the victim’s death after the victim passed away. When Jackson was taken into custody, a handgun was recovered from his waistband, which investigators believe was used in the shooting.

Jackson was later transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center following his arrest.

Based on information developed at the scene, during an altercation on the bus, Jackson produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times. There were multiple other passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.





The second teen, also 17, was not charged and was later released. Felonious AssaultJust after 5:00 p.m., officers working at the Metro Transit Center on S. Broadway Street heard gunshots and ran outside toward the sounds of the gunfire. Once outside, they saw two males, one armed with a gun, fleeing on foot. Officers gave chase and apprehended the males across the street from the bus station without incident. The males were transported to the police station for questioning.

Additional officers quickly located an adult male, 21, on a Metro bus with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.