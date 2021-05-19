Carjackers who caused multiple crashes today suspects in multiple vehicle thefts

SHALIMAR, FL – A carjacking that began in Walton County and ended in Shalimar this morning and led to a high speed chase involving multiple agencies ended when an Okaloosa County deputy placed spike strips and the two suspects later crashed near Beal Parkway on Highway 98.
A male and a female are in custody. Several crashes took place. Their names have not been released publicly yet.
Deputies say the pair is also under investigation for a series of car thefts. No life-threatening injuries reported at this time.
