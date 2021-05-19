Ohio Turnpike driver wins $1 million Mega Million Prize, Jackpot now $515 million

One lucky person driving the Ohio Turnpike holds the ticket to a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Middle Ridge Plaza in Amherst sold the $1-million second-tier prize in last night’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket holder matched 5-of-5 numbers, but not the Mega Ball number to win the prize. The winner used the Ohio Lottery’s auto pick feature to choose their winning numbers. www.ohiolottery.com/Games/DrawGames/megamillions



The winning numbers in last night’s $475 million Mega Millions drawing were: 3-5-56-61-66 +04.



The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow and is an estimated $515 million for Friday night’s drawing.



Middle Ridge Plaza, located at 46402 Turnpike Plaza, will receive a $1,000 sales bonus. This is Ohio’s third $1-million Mega Millions prize win in 2021. Ohio’s last $1-million Mega Millions prize was sold by Northbend Express of Cincinnati.



