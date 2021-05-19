Rescued puppy from terrible owner wanting him to be mean finds wonderful home

A woman rescued three puppies from a terrible owner. They all had congenital defects and were unable to walk. The owner wanted to train them all to be mean. Gabriel was rescued at 5 weeks old and was already afraid to be touched. After a week he finally was able to accept the love from his foster.

After several medical setbacks, including an amputation he finally was up and walking. Gabriel never gave up. He now has the best home with his mom who has multiple sclerosis. She has the patience to work with Gabriel so he can have the best life.

Watch this incredible video below

