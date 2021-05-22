Check out these awesome new items on the menu at Yankee Stadium

Wings of New York , the virtual restaurant concept created by Nathan’s Famous, opens its first physical restaurant, located inside the famed Yankee Stadium . The Wings of New York location will offer a limited version of the menu, including Harlem style Chicken and Waffles, as well as Nathan’s Famous extra long hot dog.

“We are very excited to bring Wings of New York to Yankees fans, giving them more options at the ballpark including wings, hand-dipped chicken tenders and Harlem-style malted waffles,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We’ve been pleased with the launch of Wings of New York in the tri-state area and we believe this will be exactly what New Yorkers and tourists alike are looking for while they enjoy a game at this incredible stadium.”

The Wings of New York location will offer customers a variety of menu options including wings and tenders a la carte, wings and French fry combos and Harlem-style chicken and waffles. The brand will offer over four different wing sauces including Classic Buffalo, Barbecue, Sweet Chili and Garlic. The fries can be served alongside wings or loaded with cheese, while the waffles, which can also be served a la carte, will be topped with real maple syrup and butter.



