New Italian ice spot opens in Columbus in time for the coming hot summer

COLUMBUS, OH – Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats at its second Columbus location. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located in Bradley Park Crossing at 1635 Whittlesey Rd.

Featuring both indoor seating and an outdoor patio, the new Jeremiah’s location will also display three colorful murals depicting Columbus, “The Fountain City.”

“The Jeremiah’s brand feels at home here in Columbus and we are excited to be opening up our new Bradley Park location,” said District Manager Dalton Pippins. “To continue serving the best frozen treats around to such a wonderful community makes us proud in what we do.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.





This newest Columbus location comes during a time of rapid, continuous growth for the Jeremiah’s brand. It has previously opened a local Banks Food Hall location and intends on opening a third in the near future. The brand also has plans for its Columbus locations to play an active part in the local community.

“We could not be happier to establish a firmer presence here in Columbus,” said Jeremy Litwack, founder of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “We look forward to continue spreading the vibrant and colorful energy of the Jeremiah’s brand here at a local level.”