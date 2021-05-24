Police investigating murder after man gunned down in Camden

Camden, N.J. — Detectives are working to determine who fatally shot a man in Camden early Saturday morning, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on South Octagon Road around 1 a.m. on May 22. When they got to the area, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Isaiah Taylor, 21, of Camden, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the shooting. If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact CCPO Det. Kevin Courtney at 856-397-6770 or Camden County Police Det. Sean Miller at 609-706-6590.



