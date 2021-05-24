Two dead, four shot in mass shooting in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – On Friday, May 21, 2021, shortly before 11:00 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots fired in the area of Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street in Jersey City. Police Officers responded to the area and found a total of six victims of gunshot wounds. Two of the victims suffered fatal injuries. All of the victims are Jersey City residents.

Responding officers to the area found an unresponsive male in a vehicle in the area of Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street with a gunshot wound to the torso. The male, later identified as Randolph Black Jr., age 25, was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Officers also found a second unresponsive male at the corner of Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities. The male, later identified as Jason Crutcher, age 26, was treated at the scene before being transported by EMS to JCMC.





He was pronounced dead at approximately 11:50 p.m.A third male, age 26, was found in the area of 55 Crescent Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. A fourth victim, age 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso and a lower extremity.

They were both treated at the scene before being transported by EMS to JCMC for treatment.A fifth male, age 35, suffered a gunshot wound to an upper extremity. He was transported privately to JCMC where he was treated for his injuries.

A female victim, age 20, was found inside a business located at 110 Monticello Avenue where she was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported by EMS to JCMC where she was treated for her injuries.All of the injured victims are in stable condition.

