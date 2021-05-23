Mass shooting in New Jersey leaves two dead, twelve shot at birthday party

FAIRFIELD, NJ – Two adults, a 30-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman were shot dead by a gunman at a birthday party at a Fairfield, New Jersey home Saturday night. State police report the gunman is still on the loose.

According to a statement by the New Jersey State Police, the mass shooting and mass casualty incident happened at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Related News: Mass shooting in Columbus park leaves 5 teens injured, 1 teen girl dead

“Troopers from Troop A Bridgeton Station responded to the report of a shooting at a residence on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township,” the New Jersey State Police said. “When troopers arrived, they discovered that a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and 12 other adult victims were also shot and were already transported to area hospitals with various injuries.”





At this time, one of the confirmed 12 victims sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and the motive remains unknown.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a statement condemning the mass shooting and called for tougher gun laws in the state.

“At this time, at least two people have lost their lives, among numerous other shooting victims, including several with injuries that are life-threatening. We hold those who have died, and their families, in our prayers today, and we also pray for the recoveries of those injured,” Murphy said. “We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and stand with them as they continue their investigation.”

Related News: Ciattarelli unhinged: GOP candidate loses it in petulant Facebook tirade against opponent Singh

Without the details of the shooting released, Murphy was quick to blame the gun involved, and not the motive of the crime.

“Let there be no mistake,” he said. “This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws. No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield.”

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said her office is leading the investigation and will be offering services to affected members of the community.



“We want to share our prayers and condolences with the victims and families affected by this tragic event. While investigators continue their work to determine and apprehend those responsible for this event, we will be reaching out to each victim and/or their families so that we may offer services through our Office of Victim-Witness Advocacy,” Mayer said. “When something like this happens it affects our entire community. Everyone loses when gun violence recklessly shatters our sense of safety and security. While we will continue to offer thoughts and prayers, we believe it is just as important to mobilize our community to take action so that we can put an end to such tragedy.”

Trending New Jersey News: Phil Murphy to drop New Jersey mask mandate ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Follow Shore News Network on Facebook and Twitter.