Two Ocean County cocaine dealers used area hotels, storage unit to run countywide operation

Manchester Township, NJ– Detectives with the Manchester Township Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) collaborated with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force to conduct an investigation into the distribution of cocaine throughout Ocean County. The joint investigation identified multiple hotels in Ocean County as well as a storage facility utilized to store and distribute quantities of cocaine. As a result of the investigation, NET Detectives obtained court-authorized search warrants for a hotel room, storage unit and vehicle. The investigation identified Anthony Wimbush, 31, and Brikel Morrison, 29, both of South Toms River, involved in distributing cocaine within the Ocean County area.

On Saturday, May 22,2021, Detectives from the Manchester Township Police Department’s NET and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force executed the search warrant for the storage unit. Detectives later executed the search warrant for the hotel room, with the assistance of the Toms River Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit as well as their K-9 Unit. As a result of the search warrants, Detectives seized 21 grams of cocaine, Alprazolam tablets, both packaged for distribution, and a digital scale containing controlled dangerous substances.

Brikel Morrison was located within the hotel room and Anthony Wimbush later turned himself in to the Manchester Township Police Department later that evening. Both subjects were charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute more than one-half ounce of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Also assisting with the investigation were Detectives from the Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit.





Anthony Wimbush and Brikel Morrison were transported to the Ocean County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

Residents are reminded that drug-related tips can be reported to the Manchester Township Police anonymously at 732-657-6111 or online via the Department’s website at www.manchesterpolicenj.com.