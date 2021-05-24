Sports play of the week: Utah high school softball player jumps the fence to stop home run

Sorry, Aaron Judge. We know you got your first-ever walk-off at-bat in the Major League’s this week. The Yankees made a triple play. Cory Kluber, your no-hitter was nothing short of amazing, but this week, our play of the week goes to Utah high school softball player Olivia Taylor who put her own body on the line for the good of the team, robbing her opponent of a home run to help her Bear River high school team in the state championship game. Bear River lost the game but came back to defeat Tooele two more times to win the championship.

WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/pmNESXO3C7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 23, 2021