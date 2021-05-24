Toms River kicks off Green New Dpw with purchase of $500,000 electric garbage truck

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Township council and Mayor Maurice B. Hill have announced they intend to purchase a half million dollar 100% electric garbage truck. The truck is part of the Biovin Evolution B-EV series vehicles.

The truck has a 130 mile range and requires overnight charging. Each night it will take between 4 to 8 hours to full recharge the truck’s batteries. The truck can operate for approximately 5-6 hours before requiring a recharge.

A gas powered garbage truck typically costs the township $210,730.00 and they can indefinitely without the need for an overnight recharge.

Luckily, the township will not be paying for the vehicle directly as it will be funded through a federal contract.





“Last week the Council passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of an electric garbage truck for the Department of Public Works. This truck will be a first for the Township and will produce zero emissions,” the town said in a statement. “The contract is not to exceed $551,800.00 which will be purchased through a Sourcewell Contract, a federal contract which covers the purchase of the truck and two charging stations. There is no direct cost to the taxpayers of Toms River. On our way to a greener Toms River!”