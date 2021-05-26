Joe Kennedy just dropped the most epic pro-gun commercial ever

Louisiana GOP Senator Joe Kennedy just dropped a gun rights advertisement that will have liberal America twitching and triggering. In the commercial, back by a disco beat, Kennedy says, “Folks, I believe that love is the answer. But you ought to own a handgun just in case.”
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.