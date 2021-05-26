Mass shooting at San Jose transportation hub, multiple people dead, shot

Multiple victims and multiple casualties have been reported at a San Jose light rail transportation hub. The suspect in the shooting is dead, police said and public safety is no longer a concern. That is the only information being released by authorities at this time. The shooting took place at the Valley Transportation Authority Control Center at 101 West Younger Avenue.
