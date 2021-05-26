Live

Mass shooting at San Jose transportation hub, multiple people dead, shot

//

Multiple victims and multiple casualties have been reported at a San Jose light rail transportation hub. The suspect in the shooting is dead, police said and public safety is no longer a concern. That is the only information being released by authorities at this time. The shooting took place at the Valley Transportation Authority Control Center at 101 West Younger Avenue.

Recent Mass Shootings:

Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.

Sports Betting Analyst

Related News Topics

Related Stories