Mass shooting at San Jose transportation hub, multiple people dead, shot

Multiple victims and multiple casualties have been reported at a San Jose light rail transportation hub. The suspect in the shooting is dead, police said and public safety is no longer a concern. That is the only information being released by authorities at this time. The shooting took place at the Valley Transportation Authority Control Center at 101 West Younger Avenue.

There are "multiple fatalities" and "multiple injuries" after a shooting at a San Jose light rail facility, and the shooter is dead, sheriff's office spokesman says https://t.co/ddCtRsHkli pic.twitter.com/FMCsQmDRCB — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 26, 2021

